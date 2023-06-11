Harley-Davidson X440 will be the brand's most affordable motorcycle

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 11, 2023

Harley-Davidson has co-developed a new motorcycle with Hero MotoCorp

It will be called the X440 and uses an air-oil cooled engine

The engine is expected to have a capacity of around 440 cc 

The fuel tank has a teardrop shape and it gets Harley-Davidson badging

 Check product page

The motorcycle is designed as a small roadster

It gets all LED lighting and special attention to detail

Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear

There is also dual-channel ABS on offer

Suspension duties are perfomed by USD forks in the front 
For detailed report...
Click Here