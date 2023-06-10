This is the most affordable Harley-Davidson that you'll be able to buy. 

Harley-Davidson X440 will be the most affordable motorcycle in the line-up
It is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp and will be launched on July 3rd
The X440 is built to a cost so it uses a air-oil cooed engine
As the name suggests, the engine displacement will be around 440 cc
The engine is expected to be a long-stroke unit.
Harley-Davidson is using all-LED lighting for the X440
The motorcycle is designed as a small roadster.
The side-slung exhaust is finished in matte black
The switchgear looks quite premium.