This is the most affordable Harley-Davidson that you'll be able to buy. 

Harley-Davidson X440 will be the most affordable motorcycle in the line-up

It is co-developed with Hero MotoCorp and will be launched on July 3rd

The X440 is built to a cost so it uses a air-oil cooed engine

As the name suggests, the engine displacement will be around 440 cc

The engine is expected to be a long-stroke unit. 

Harley-Davidson is using all-LED lighting for the X440

The motorcycle is designed as a small roadster.

The side-slung exhaust is finished in matte black

The switchgear looks quite premium. 
