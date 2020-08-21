EV company Techo Electra launches electric moped Saathi at 57,697

Techo Electra Motors, based out of Pune with their manufacturing facility at Chakan has announced the launch of its new Electric Moped called Saathi thus strengthening the brand's presence in India as part of its strategic expansion across the country. It may be recollected that they had recently launched the 62nd dealership in Pune before the lockdown.

Saathi which is aimed at giving livelihood to the F&B and Delivery verticals is an ideal vehicle for delivery executives which will be cost-effective and give more returns. The product is aimed at letting people start their own business, the bike is designed keeping in mind the economic recovery and will bring back livelihood of people.

Gone are the days when people had to be dependent on someone else to start their work, as this bike is the most effective means to take your business ahead solely. Techo Electra Saathi has more possibilities for drawing fleet operators. It's best equipped for the ones looking for short-distance commuting.

Mr Prakash Bhootra, MD - Techo Electra said, "Techo Electra scooters are far cost-competitive than fuel vehicles and also bring in huge savings for the consumer in terms of high range and good battery life. Saathi will be perfect for people who are in the Delivery business as our scooters are noiseless, come with a reverse switch to ease parking, new age looks, etc. On an average a customer can save over Rs. 25000/- per year on fuel expenses alone. Apart from savings, it's time to do our bit and make our Country a better and a liveable place to stay with a cleaner environment for our future generations."

Saathi is power-packed by a 48V 26Ah Lithium-Ion battery that delivers an outstanding mileage of 60-70 km per charge and takes around 3-4 hours to charge fully. With 60km range in just Rs. 12/- (1.5 units/charge), it is also your Saathi to your monthly savings. Saathi will be available from the 2nd week of October 2020 and will cost Rs. 57,697/- on-road Pune and can be booked at the closest dealer.

