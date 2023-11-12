EICMA 2023: Honda NX500 ADV, CB500 Hornet unveiled, India launch likely in 2024

Honda Global has pulled the wraps off the new NX500 adventure tourer and CB500 Hornet streetfighter motorcycles at EICMA 2023. The Honda NX500 ADV may seem a bit too familiar for many readers because this is the CB500X adventure motorcycle in an all-new avatar. Honda says that the new term ‘NX’ stands for “New x-over." Meanwhile, the CB500 Hornet is the new name for the CB500F.

The 2024 Honda NX500 gets a major redesign over the outgoing model. The update includes a brand-new face with an LED headlamp cluster and a larger windscreen. The fairing has been redesigned as well and is now much larger, giving the model a stronger road presence. Changes at the rear include a new taillight, as well as the new and lighter alloy wheels. The bike also sports a 5-inch TFT digital console with Bluetooth connectivity.

The 2024 Honda NX500 uses an updated 471 cc parallel-twin engine that develops 47 bhp

Power comes from the comprehensively updated 471 cc parallel-twin engine. The motor gets new internals with a crank counterweight and balancer shaft to make the unit smoother. Power output remains the same at 47 bhp. Honda has also re-tuned the suspension setup for better on-road and off-road ability.

Coming to the 2024 Honda CB500 Hornet, the streetfighter now packs a new single-piece LED headlamp with a DRL. The styling has been revised for a more modern and muscular appeal. The fuel tank gets more bulbous on the motorcycle, while there’s a new and larger side-slung exhaust on the motorcycle. On the feature front, the bike gets all-LED lighting and a 5-inch TFT digital console with smartphone connectivity.

The 2024 Honda CB500 Hornet gets a redesign, updated mechanicals and new colours. It is unlikely to come to the Indian market though

The new Honda CB500 Hornet also uses the 471 cc twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for 47 bhp and 43 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and an optional quickshifter. Suspension duties are carried out by 41 mm Showa front forks with a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from dual 296 mm at the front and a single 240 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

The Honda CB500X had been previously on sale in India and could return in the form of the new NX500 sometime in 2024. Meanwhile, the CB500 Hornet is unlikely to make it here due to low demand and will be sold in international markets.

