Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Multistrada V2 To Launch In India On April 25

Ducati Multistrada V2 to launch in India on April 25

Internationally, Ducati retails the Multistrada V2 in two configurations - Standard and Multistrada S.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 22 Apr 2022, 11:58 AM
Ducati Multistrada V2 is an improved version of Multistrada 950.

Ducati is gearing up for the launch of Multistrada V2 in the Indian market. The new adventure motorcycle will go on sale in the country on April 25th, the company has announced over its social media handles. The bike was first revealed to the world market in October 2021. The new bike has been introduced as a replacement to the Multistrada 950 which has been on sale in the Indian market from quite sometime now.

At the heart of the new Multistrada V2 sits the same 937cc, Testastretta motor which is responsible for delivering 111.5bhp of maximum power which is backed up with 96Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, identical to the existing Multistrada 950 motorcycle. Apart from an updated powertrain, the bike has also received a reduction in overall weight which is down by 5kg when compared to the Multistrada 950 motorcycle. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 12.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Panigale V2
955 cc
₹ 17.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹ 17.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Multistrada V4
1158 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 18.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ducati Scrambler 800
20 kmpl | 803 cc
₹ 7.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Internationally, the company retails the Multistrada V2 in two configurations - Standard and Multistrada S. Both these variants are expected to make it to the Indian market, however, it is not officially confirmed yet. 

(Also Read: Ducati MotoE electric V21L prototype: All you need to know)

The new Multistrada V2 comes kitted with some very high-end rider aids and features including ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Vehicle Hold Control, and four riding modes- Sport, Touring, Urban, and Enduro. That said , the higher-spec ‘S’ trim also benefits from Ducati Skyhook Suspension EVO semi-active suspension system, Ducati Cornering Lights, Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down, a five-inch colour TFT display, a cruise control system and backlit handlebar controls as standard. 

As far as the pricing goes, internationally it retails from $15,295 (roughly converted to 11.35 lakh), and the S version starts at $ 17,895 (around 13.28 lakh), however, the Indian price is expected to retail higher from 16 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the bike will go on to rival the likes of models such as the new BMW F900 XR and the Triumph Tiger 900 in the country.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2022, 11:53 AM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati Multistrada Multistrada V2 Ducati Multistrada V2 2022 Ducati Multistrada V2
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS