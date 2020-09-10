BMW announces finance schemes for upcoming 2020 G 310 R, G 310 GS bikes

BMW Motorrad India on Thursday announced alluring finance schemes for its upcoming G 310 R, and G 310 GS bikes.

Customers will now be able to own the new G 310 R, G 310 GS bikes at EMIs starting at just ₹4,500*. Prices for the new G 310 Twins are yet to be revealed.

Both the bikes can be pre-booked at the company website or at authorised company dealerships. BMW has also shared that customers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate.

Albeit the company is yet to announce a launch date on both the bikes, expect the G 310 Twins to come out this festive season.

Both the bikes will receive a number of major changes from inside out against the previous models. They will feature slightly updated looks, new features and a new BS 6-compliant engine. Both will share an updated 312 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. In the new BS 6 form, the overall output from this unit is expected to be more or less the same at 33 PS/28 Nm as found previously. The transmission unit will be the same 6-speed unit.

The BMW G 310 Twins have been driving the momentum for BMW Motorrad India with a share of over 85% in terms of yearly sales. "These two bikes offer a true BMW experience at competitive costs. With the pre-launch bookings, customers and riding enthusiasts have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the world to ride these new bikes on the roads," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

* Note: Please check with BMW for details on all terms and conditions.