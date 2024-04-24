Biggest Pulsar ever: New Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teased ahead of launch on May 3

Bajaj Auto has dropped the first teaser for the biggest Pulsar yet on social media. The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be the new flagship motorcycle packing the largest capacity engine on any motorcycle from the brand and also its fastest yet. Ahead of the launch on May 3, 2024, the company has hinted at the return of ‘The Fastest Indian,’ a tagline that became synonymous with the Pulsar 220F back in the day.

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be the new flagship motorcycle packing the largest capacity engine on any motorcycle from the brand and also its

The teaser video gives a glimpse of the tyre hugger on the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 while alluding to the bike’s quick acceleration. The new offering is expected to get the newly-developed 399 cc single-cylinder engine co-developed with KTM, which powers the KTM 390 Duke. However, this could be a re-tuned engine that will make slightly less power and torque in comparison to the KTM in a bid to keep the running costs low.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon

We’ve seen a similar understanding with the Pulsar NS200 and Dominar 400 as well, which received re-tuned engines compared to their KTM counterparts. Expect power figures around 40 bhp and 35-37 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. We also expect to see an assist-and-slipper clutch, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, all-LED lighting, USD front forks, disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, and possibly traction control as well.

It’s noteworthy to mention that the new Pulsar N250 that we rode recently comes with traction control, albeit with a more rudimentary setup. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 could get traction control via ride-by-wire, which could also bring the possibility of riding modes on the bike. The bike will ride on 17-inch alloys with the teaser revealing the alloy design to be similar to that on the NS200. That said, we expect wider tyres on the flagship Pulsar.

The design language remains a mystery at the moment considering there’s no indication of which direction Bajaj will take. The styling on the current NS Series is technically a decade-old and it would make sense to expect a more contemporary design language on the bike. Expect to see muscular styling and a strong presence from the NS400 when it arrives, along with new body graphics and colour options. A new chassis will also be relevant to the motorcycle.

Watch: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability

The 350-400 cc segment is booming with options the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be taking the fight to a host of offerings including the Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, Hero Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, and more. Expect prices to start just under ₹2 lakh (ex-showroom) for the NS400.

First Published Date: