Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Benelli 502C cruiser launched in India at 4.98 lakh
Benelli 502C cruiser is a direct rival to the likes of the new Kawasaki Vulcan S cruiser.

Benelli 502C cruiser launched in India at 4.98 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2021, 12:07 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2021 Benelli 502C is a direct rival to the likes of the new Kawasaki Vulcan S cruiser.

  • The new Benelli 502C is a sport-oriented cruiser with a contemporary styling package.
  • Benelli 502C's colour options include - Matte Black and Matte Cognac Red.

Benelli has announced the launch of the new 502C cruiser in the Indian market. The motorcycle has been priced at 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a direct rival to the likes of the Kawasaki Vulcan S. The bookings of the new middleweight Benelli cruiser have already commenced at a token amount of 10,000.

The new Benelli 502C is a sports-oriented cruiser with a contemporary styling package. It comes with complete LED lighting, a free-floating seat, dual barrel exhaust setup and chunky front suspension that lend it a very attractive exterior appeal. Its colour options include - Matte Black and Matte Cognac Red.

(Also Read: Benelli India announces price hike on new Leoncino 500)

It comes out as a rebadged version of the QJ SRV500 which was revealed in spy images back in 2020. It shares the same design and styling package and uses a 500cc parallel-twin engine that delivers 47.5 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm which is backed up with 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The transmission option is a six-speed gearbox.

In terms of hardware components, it benefits from upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock, twin discs on the front wheel and a single rotor at the back. It gets 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends which come shod with Pirelli Angel GT tyres. Other highlights of Benelli's new cruiser include its fully digital instrument console, laid-back riding ergonomics, 21-litres fuel tank and adjustable clutch.

(Also Read: Benelli's biggest touring bike 1200GT breaks cover, gets 15-inch screen)

It has a long wheelbase of 1,600 mm which is likely to benefit its straight-line stability on the highway speeds. Moreover, its ground clearance has been rated at 170 mm which is decent by all standards.

  • First Published Date : 29 Jul 2021, 12:01 PM IST