Benelli 502C cruiser launched in India at 4.98 lakh

Benelli has announced the launch of the new 502C cruiser in the Indian market. The motorcycle has been priced at ₹4.98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a direct rival to the likes of the Kawasaki Vulcan S. The bookings of the new middleweight Benelli cruiser have already commenced at a token amount of ₹10,000.

The new Benelli 502C is a sports-oriented cruiser with a contemporary styling package. It comes with complete LED lighting, a free-floating seat, dual barrel exhaust setup and chunky front suspension that lend it a very attractive exterior appeal. Its colour options include - Matte Black and Matte Cognac Red.

(Also Read: Benelli India announces price hike on new Leoncino 500)

It comes out as a rebadged version of the QJ SRV500 which was revealed in spy images back in 2020. It shares the same design and styling package and uses a 500cc parallel-twin engine that delivers 47.5 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm which is backed up with 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The transmission option is a six-speed gearbox.

In terms of hardware components, it benefits from upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock, twin discs on the front wheel and a single rotor at the back. It gets 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends which come shod with Pirelli Angel GT tyres. Other highlights of Benelli's new cruiser include its fully digital instrument console, laid-back riding ergonomics, 21-litres fuel tank and adjustable clutch.

(Also Read: Benelli's biggest touring bike 1200GT breaks cover, gets 15-inch screen)

It has a long wheelbase of 1,600 mm which is likely to benefit its straight-line stability on the highway speeds. Moreover, its ground clearance has been rated at 170 mm which is decent by all standards.