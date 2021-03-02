Bajaj Auto rides in all-new Platina 100 Electric Start

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday launched the updated Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) at ₹53,920 (ex-showroom Delhi). The bike comes with the proven ‘Comfortec technology’ of the Platina brand.

The new Platina features Spring-in-Spring suspension which has been claimed to offer extended comfort on longer journeys. The bike also benefits from tubeless tyres for a safe and hassle-free riding experience.

It sources power from a 102 cc, four stroke, single cylinder, SOHC, Air-cooled engine which delivers 7.9 PS of maximum power at 7,500 and 8.34 Nm of peak torque at 5,500. The transmission option includes a four-speed manual unit.

On the outside, the bike gets new rearview mirrors for better visibility and overall look. It has been launched in two colour options - Cocktail Wine Red and Ebony Black with Silver decals. It is now available across all authorised Bajaj Auto dealerships in India.

Bajaj Platina brand has garnered over 7 million sales till date.

Some of the key features of the updated Platina Electric start include:

• Tubeless Tyres

• 20% longer front and rear suspension

• Longer seat

• LED DRL Headlamp

• Wide Rubber footpads.

Commenting on the launch Mr Narayan Sundararaman, Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd said, “The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of Comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes. The new Platina 100ES offers yet another compelling proposition at a ground-breaking price that allows the vast majority of Kick start riders to upgrade to the much sought convenience of self-start along with the Comfort-Tec technology."