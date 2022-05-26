Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Auto Pulls Plugs On Ct100 Commuter Bike In India

Bajaj Auto pulls plugs on CT100 commuter bike in India

Bajaj Auto has pulled plugs on the most affordable motorcycle in the lineup - CT100.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 26 May 2022, 08:21 PM
The 100-cc Bajaj CT100 received an update back in 2021. 

Bajaj Auto has pulled plugs on the most affordable motorcycle in the lineup - CT100. It was updated a few years back with new features and colour options and was placed as the entry-level motorcycle in Bajaj Auto's portfolio in India. 

The company dealerships have stopped accepting bookings on the model and the bike has also been taken down from the automaker's official India website. The production of the bike has also been seized which is an indication that the motorcycle has now been taken off the shelves. However, since the company is yet to roll out an official announcement on the same, the bike could make a comeback later. Currently, the only bike that retails in the Bajaj’s CT line-up is the retro-inspired CT 110 X.

(Also Read: ‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate trademarked in India)

Over the years, the CT100 has made its name for an affordable price tag and over-the-roof mileage figures. At 53,696 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the CT100 was one of the most affordable bikes on sale in India. Its real-life fuel economy was recorded in the range of 60-70 kmpl by some users. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Bajaj Ct100
102 cc
₹40,730 - 58,080 Onwards
Check latest offers
Tvs Sport
109.7 cc
₹46,375 - 64,635 Onwards
Check latest offers
Bajaj Platina 100
102 cc
₹46,816 - 65,952 Onwards
Check latest offers
Hero Hf Deluxe
97.2 cc
₹47,385 - 63,425 Onwards
Check latest offers
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹49,336 - 72,246 Onwards
Check latest offers
Bajaj Ct110
115.45 cc
₹50,483 - 62,349 Onwards
Check latest offers

The bike used times tested 102 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This unit was known to churn out 7.79bhp of maximum power and 8.34Nm of peak torque. And featured a four-speed gearbox. 

Built around a single downtube chassis, it rolled on 17-inch alloy wheels. The suspension unit comprised telescopic at the front and dual ‘SNS’ springs at the rear. The braking duties were done by drum at both ends.

With comfort-oriented suspension and a single long seat. The bike was a popular choice in the commuter segment in India. It faced heat from the likes of the Hero Splendor Plus which is also a much famous offering in the segment. 

 

First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 08:02 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Auto India Bajaj CT100 Bajaj CT 100 2022 2022 CT 100 CT 100 price CT 100 mileage
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS