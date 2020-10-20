Ather announces buyback program, get 85,000 for 3-year-old Ather 450X

In a bid to further bolster the confidence with which customers can choose to buy its products, Ather Energy on Tuesday announced the launch of its buyback program for its Ather 450X. The e-scooter will get an assured buy-back price of ₹85,000* at the end of three years since date of purchase.

Ather believes that the buyback program will cement customer's resolve to opt for 450X even though its reliability and cost-effectiveness would make them want to keep and ride it for longer than just three years.

The Ather 450X - an upgrade of to Ather 450 - makes use of a 2.4 kW lithium-ion battery and has peak power figure of 5.4 kW and peak torque figure of 20.5 Nm. It was launched at the start of 2020 and starts at around the ₹1 lakh mark.

Ather has been announcing a number of schemes and offers to make 450X an easier buying option. This includes an exchange program for Bengaluru residents who can bring in their old ICE 2-wheelers. They and others can also opt for low interest rate loans from multiple partners that Ather Energy has tie-ups with.

Additionally, Ather’s subscription plans have also been revised and made more flexible in order to match the usage of the consumer. The plans now offer four independent packs that the customer can choose from based on their usage.

Ather Energy currently operates in Bengaluru and Chennai and 2020 will expand to 9 more cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune & Hyderabad.

(* Note: Terms and conditions apply. Please check Ather Energy website or dealer partner for details)