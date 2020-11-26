Aprilia SXR 160 premium scooter all set to hit production lines

Piaggio India on Thursday informed that the start of production of its Aprilia SXR 160 is scheduled to begin shortly . The Aprilia SXR 160 was first showcased at Auto Expo 2020 back in February and is now gearing up for an official launch in the Indian market.

The production of Aprilia SXR 160 will commence at Piaggio India's plant in Baramati and will be positioned as a premium scooter offering. The launch is believed to have been scheduled for earlier this year but pandemic-related factors warranted that the date be pushed ba

Powered by a 160cc engine with three-valve fuel injection system, the SXR 160 claims to have high power and torque on offer for a dominating ride experience. This is the same as the one found doing duties on the SR 160 sport scooter.

Piaggio is also highlighting a longer and more ergonamic seat, crafted in art leather suede feel, for added comfort while a raised steering handlebar and feater-touch switches claim to add to the convenience aspect.

The scooter is equipped with a large 210 cm sq. multifunctional all digital cluster that hosts multiple features. Customers can opt for the mobile connectivity accessory which connects user’s mobile to the scooter and helps them in locating it, raising security alarm when needed, and if necessary, even immobilizing it.

The Aprilia SXR 160 has been developed to cater to the needs of the evolving markets including India. Barring perhaps the Suzuki Burgman Street 125, there is no scooter which can be directly compared to the SXR 160. "We are extremely excited to soon introduce the highly anticipated and a unique, premium proposition for our discerning customers. As promised at the Auto Expo 2020, we are gearing up for the production of Aprilia SXR 160 in India and unfolding a new chapter for the scooter industry," said Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India

The SXR 160 may have a price tag between ₹1.15 lakh to ₹1.30 lakh.