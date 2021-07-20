Anand Mahindra is all praise on Ola Electric for its electric scooter project

Ola Electric has created quite a ripple with its upcoming electric scooter. The Ola electric scooter has garnered more than one lakh bookings in just 24 hours after bookings opened.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday took Twitter to praise the company and its courage to take risks. He also praised Ola Electric head Bhavish Aggarwal in his tweet. "No matter how this scooter ultimately fares, it is exciting to see courage & risk-taking being rewarded. The more entrepreneurs that follow the lead of @bhash (Bhavish Aggarwal) and show no fear of failure, the more robust Indian innovation will become…" Mahindra tweeted.

Ola Electric has already opened bookings for the upcoming electric scooter. Available at ₹499 for bookings, the scooter has been unveiled already. The ride-hailing aggregator turned automaker has not revealed the final price of the upcoming electric scooter. It could be priced at around ₹1 lakh.

Ola Electric has revealed the technical specifications of the electric scooter either. Expect the high-speed electric scooter to be launched at end of this month or next month. It will compete with rivals such as Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X and TVS iQube.

In terms of design, Ola's electric scooter looks minimalistic yet stylish. The scooter gets an all-LED lighting package - headlamp, indicator, taillights etc. This will help the scooter to keep power consumption on the lower end and provide adequate illumination.

The Ola scooter is capable of offering a total of around 140 km range on a single charge. It will have a fast-charging capability allowing 50% charging in 18 minutes.

Ola Electric will manufacture the e-scooter at its 500-acre facility in Tamil Nadu. The company aims to roll out 10 million scooters every year. With this, this plant will become the world's largest scooter manufacturing facility.