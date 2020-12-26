All-new 2021 KTM RC200 spotted on production line

KTM has developed an all-new RC200 which is expected to go on sale in the country in the first quarter of 2021. The company has already started rolling the bike off the production line, as the latest spy image suggests. This is going to be the first major update for the RC series of bikes.

The new RC200 will be introduced with some heavy updates to the exterior design. As visible from the spy image (above), the new RC200 employs a new headlamp assembly which seems to have taken inspiration from the previous KTM RC8 superbike. Instead of the previous twin-beam sleek looking projector lamps, it will now feature a single traditional lamp flanked by LED indicators on either side. The side body panels look somewhat similar to the current-gen models. Also, the body painted trellis frame has been kept unchanged.

The graphics and sticker sets have been updated and the bike now features a new colour scheme, which though doesn't appear to be vastly different in comparison to the outgoing version. The motorcycle will likely be updated with a new LCD instrument panel sourced from the Duke series of bikes. Similar to the design, the ergonomics have been revamped as well. The handlebar seems to have been shifted towards the rider to provide a slightly less aggressive stance against the current model. In terms of mechanicals, KTM is expected to use an updated 199 cc, liquid-cooled engine.

Given all the new updates, the motorcycle will most likely become more expensive than the current model which is priced at ₹2.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).