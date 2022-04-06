Aerox 155 rivaling Honda Click 160 sporty scooter breaks cover in Thailand

Honda Click 160 sporty scooter has officially broken cover for the markets in Asia including Thailand. The new 160 cc iteration has come out as a direct replacement to the 150 cc variant which was previously present. Apart from the displacement update, the scooter has also gained some notable feature additions as well as styling revisions.

The latest model has become tad aggressive in terms of looks, a trend that's usually seen on Honda's bigger displacement models. The front fascia has received a shaper and pointer body panels and there are also new alloy wheels that gel in with the overall appeal of the scooter.

(Also Read: Yezdi Roadster vs Honda H'ness vs Royal Enfield Meteor: Specs, prices compared)

The scooter sources power from a newly revised157cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which has been rated to develop 15bhp of maximum power and comes mated to a CVT gearbox. Needless to say, 15 bhp sure sounds exciting for a scooter of its size and that it could indeed be a performance oriented, zippy scooter to ride on the city streets. Also, Honda has made this engine compatible with ethanol thanks to which its fuel mixture can take up to 20 percent ethanol.

Some of the key features on the scooter include the use of a full digital instrument console, long single-seat, a smart key ignition, large underseat storage and USB charging facilities.

(Also Read: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade price cut by ₹10 lakh)

Rival to the Honda Click include the Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter which is also sold in the Indian market. However, Click may not be announced for India anytime soon.

First Published Date: