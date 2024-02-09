Copyright © HT Media Limited
2024 Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 Teased Ahead Of Launch. What's New?

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 teased ahead of launch. What's new?

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM
  • Bajaj will not make any mechanical changes to the 2024 Pulsar NS200.
A look at the 2023 Pulsar NS200 in Ebony Black paint scheme.

Bajaj Auto India has released a new teaser on Pulsar's Instagram page. The new teaser shows the Pulsar NS200 so it can be expected that Bajaj will soon launch the 2024 Pulsar NS200 in the Indian market. As of now, it is not clear what will the updated Pulsar NS200 bring. However, there could be some cosmetic changes in the form of new colour schemes.

Apart from new colour schemes, there is a possibility that Bajaj replaces the semi-digital instrument cluster with the new digital cluster that recently made its debut on the Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N150. The new instrument cluster also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and can connect to a mobile application as well.

The new digital instrument cluster comes with a blacked-out instrument cluster that can be controlled via a button on the left switch gear. The new cluster shows information like gear position indicator, mobile notification alerts, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, average fuel economy and time. Apart from this, the usual trip meter, odometer, speedometer and fuel gauge will be there.

It is expected that there will be no changes to the engine. So, the Pulsar NS200 will continue to come with a 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled engine that produces 24 bhp of max power at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.74 Nm at 8,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

First Published Date: 09 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST
