2022 Yamaha XSR900 breaks cover as an all-new model

Yamaha has unveiled the new 2022 XSR900 for international markets. The new sports bike has been offered with a range of updates from the inside out.

The bike has been updated with a fresh aluminum frame that has contributed to the bike's lighter weight and is also claimed to have improved the handling.

The new aluminum frame is also said to offer more longitudinal, lateral and torsional rigidity. In addition to that, the company has also tweaked the wheelbase of the new bike which is longer, while upgrading the headstock for sportier and more responsive steering on the bike.

On the outside, the bike features a '70s inspired design and look. There is a relatively wider set handlebar with a golden front fork and wheels. The fuel tank has been remodeled on the new bike and so is the tail section. With the latest update, the bike has also gained a full LED lighting package.

At the heart of the newly updated bike sits a bigger 889cc engine that comes out as a replacement to the previous 846 cc unit. The engine apart from having more displacement also offers 4bhp of more power which now stands 117.3bhp. Apart from an updated powertrain, the braking setup has also been updated with Brembo radial master cylinder and an adjustable lever.

For the suspension duties, the bike continues to use the full-adjustable KYB gold anodised forks and an adjustable KYB monoshock. For 2022, the bike has received a new 3.5-inch TFT screen which replaces the round LCD unit found on the previous model.

Some of the key rider aids and safety features on the bike include four ride modes, lean angle sensitive traction control as well as slide and wheelie control.

The bike has been introduced in two colour options- Legend Blue and Midnight Black.