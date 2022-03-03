2022 Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter gets new colours

2022 Yamaha Vino 50cc scooter has been introduced in the market of Japan at a price tag of JPY 2,03,500 which is equivalent to ₹ 1.3 lakh.

Yamaha has rolled out yearly update for its Vino 50cc scooter. The scooter has received new colour options with the model year change, while the rest of the details remain unchanged.

The scooter has been updated with a dual-tone blue with beige option.

This colour option gets brown treatment on its seat, grips and the floorboard. The newly added paint scheme makes the scooter look fairly refreshed. In addition to that, it now also gets a green paint option with black combination on the seat and grips.

Mechanically, the Vino scooter remains the same. It sources power from a 50cc liquid-cooled motor which dishes out 4.5 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque of 4.1Nm. Interestingly, the engine on the scooter is provided by Honda and this scooter comes out as a product of the partnership between Honda and Yamaha.

In terms of equipment, the Yamaha Vino gets drum brakes at both ends and a telescopic fork and monoshock for suspension. The scooter retails in the market of Japan at a price tag of JPY 2,03,500 which is equivalent to ₹1.3 lakh.

As far as the Indian market is concerned, chances are that it may not launch in the country anytime soon. Yamaha retails several scooter in the country already such as the Aerox 155, Fascino 125 and the RayZR 125 scooter.

Meanwhile, Yamaha has recently filed a patent for the hybrid system on its popular TMax maxi-scooter that is sold internationally as a premium offering. The newly leaked patent document hints at several notable details about this system.

