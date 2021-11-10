2022 Yamaha MT-10 makes official debut: Key updates explained

The new 2022 Yamaha MT-10 has made its official debut. As part of the latest model year change, Yamaha's one of the most soul-stirring motorcycles has received some massive exterior styling, mechanical, and feature updates.

For 2022 the company has given the bike's motor a significant update.

The engine's full power output is up from 158bhp to now 164bhp. Some of the key mechanical tweaks to the engine include the use of lightweight forged aluminium pistons, offset conrods and direct-plated cylinders, which as per Yamaha have been introduced to increase efficiency.

In addition, Yamaha has also ditched the titanium conrods of the R1 in favour of steel ones in the MT-10.

The bike's fuel injection has also been updated to give it a higher torque boost in the midrange (from 4000-8000rpm). MT-10 has also received a new airbox featuring three intake ducts, all with different lengths and cross-sections.

Other key updates on the bike include a new Brembo radial master cylinder for the front brake, new throttle electronics, new six-axis IMU, a new and more comfortable saddle, quickshifter as standard and also not to forget a 4.2in colour TFT dash sourced from the might R1.

In terms of design updates, the headlamp of the bike has become angrier looking and it comes with sleeker twin projector headlamps. The bike's front air intake scoops and tail section have also been remastered. Overall the bike has become more aggressive and robotic with the new update.