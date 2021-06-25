2022 Yamaha MT-07 ABS arrives in Japan

Yamaha has revealed the 2021 MT-07 ABS for the Japanese market. The middleweight naked roadster has managed to receive some significant updates in terms of aesthetics, features and mechanicals.

With the latest update, the bike has received a newly updated powertrain that is compliant with BS 6 emission norms. In addition, it gets a tweaked riding position, a new headlamp, as well as revised exterior styling.

While the bike retains its sharp and aggressive design on the outside, there are fresh updates in the form of a new headlamp, and new tank extensions on both sides with graphics. The bike has also received new body-coloured rims and a split seat setup with rear grab handle strap. The final touch of the exterior design of the bike is given by its sleek tail section and chunky exhaust.

Some of the key physical attributes of the new MT-07 ABS includes its bi-function LED headlamp, LED position lamp, and negative LCD instrument cluster.

At the heart of the Yamaha's updated naked roadster sits a 688cc inline twin-cylinder water-cooled engine that dishes out 72.4bhp of maximum power at 8,750rpm and 67Nm at 6,500rpm. It is married to a six-speed transmission.

The suspension kit is carried forward from the outgoing model. It gets telescopic front forks and swingarm suspension at the rear. For braking duties, the bike uses a 298mm dual disc at the front and 245 mm single disc at the rear.

Costing Yen 8,14,000 ( ₹5.45 lakh), the bike will be made available in three colour options in Japan including Grey, Blue, and Matte Dark Grey. It will arrive in Yamaha's Japan dealerships by July 28.

It won't be launched in India anytime soon. Yamaha aims to retail 700 units of the motorcycle annually in its domestic market