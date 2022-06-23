2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 India launch tomorrow: Price expectation

The Ninja 400 will be re-introduced in India on June 24th in an updated BS 6-spec avatar.

After teasing the motorcycle previously on social media, Kawasaki has now announced the launch date of the Ninja 400 which will go on sale in India tomorrow (June 24th). The Ninja 400 will be re-introduced in the country in an updated BS 6-spec avatar. Previously the model was taken off shelves in April 2020 when the stricter BS 6 emission norms came into action.

Previously, the Ninja 400 was sold in limited numbers in India, the new 2022 model year bike is also expected to be available exclusively. It will refresh its rivalry with the sub-400 cc sport bikes in India such as the new KTM RC 390 and the TVS Apache RR 310.

With the latest model year update, the Ninja 400 will receive a Euro 5- or BS 6-compliant 399cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Apart from updating the emission compliance on the engine, Kawasaki hasn't introduced any other changes to the powertrain. The final output from this engine stands at 44bhp and 37Nm of peak torque. When compared to the previous BS 4-spec engine, the overall power output remains the same, but the torque has come down by 1 Nm. The transmission is the same 6-speed unit which also comes with a slipper clutch mechanism.

Save for the powertrain upgrade, the rest of the details remain the same. It continues to feature the same Ninja H2-inspired styling with a sharp twin-pod headlight and fairing-integrated front turn indicators. Other exterior highlights also include its split-style seat, the muscular 14-litre fuel tank, sporty paint livery, and a side-slung exhaust with dual-tone finish.

The global-spec model is available for purchase in two paint options - Lime Green with Ebony (KRT Edition) and Metallic Carbon Gray with Metallic Matte Carbon Gray.

2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 price (expected):

The new Ninja 400 is expected to cost upwards of ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

