2022 Indian Chief lineup to launch in India on this date

Indian Motorcycle is all set to jump back into action in the Indian market very soon. After nearly a year of hibernation, America's oldest bike brand will launch its much-anticipated 2022 Chief lineup in the country on August 27th. The company was previously expected to roll out the newly updated models in India earlier this year, but the Covid-19 pandemic threw a wrench in the company's plans.

The upcoming Chief range by Indian Motorcycle will consist of bikes such as the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited.

The Indian Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited bikes run on the same 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 V-twin motor. This powertrain is responsible for churning out 162 Nm of peak torque. For the record, the same engine powers a range of bikes. In the latest form, it comes compliant with the stringent BS 6/Euro-5 emission norms.

The new 2022 Indian Chief lineup will sport technology and design updates, along with a new range of Indian Motorcycle accessories, which are already available at the company's official stores in India.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the company has already announced in the past that prices for the new 2022 Chief range will start from ₹20.75 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new Chief Dark Horse is likely to be the entry-level model in the new Chief range in the country.

After the new 2022 Chief models, Indian Motorcycle will also reintroduce the new FTR range in the country. The updated FTR is already on sale in the markets outside India.