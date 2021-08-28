2022 BMW G 310 R teased ahead of launch in India

BMW Motorrad India has recently teased the upcoming new G 310 R on its social media handles hinting that the official launch of the new street naked motorcycle is likely near.

The G 310 R is the entry-level motorcycle in the company's lineup in the Indian market. The company also sells the G 310 GS in India which is basically the technical twin of the G 310 R but gets an off-road biased setup.

BMW Motorrad's latest teaser throws light on the silhouette of the motorcycle. But most of the details of the bike are known already as it has made its international debut earlier in 2021. The latest edition of the street naked roadster gets two new colours options in the form of Cosmic Black Two and Kyanite Blue Metallic. While the former gets black finish for the chassis, wheels, and bodywork, the latter gets red wheels and frame.

Other changes on the exterior profile of the bike include its new red and blue graphics on the headlamp cowl, fuel tank, and rear panel. The previously available Polar White colour option has been discontinued. Apart from the addition of new colours, there will be no other change on the motorcycle.

The bike will continue to feature the same 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 33.5bhp of power and 28Nm of torque. The transmission option will remain a 6-speed unit. The features list on the motorcycle will remain the same including full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, a step-up saddle, and a side slung exhaust.

The motorcycle is likely to be launched in India this September. It may cost somewhere around ₹2.60 lakh, ex-showroom.