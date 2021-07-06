2022 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS break cover with new colour options

BMW Motorrad has revealed the new G 310 R and the G 310 GS motorcycles. The new bikes have received refreshed paint schemes for 2021. Save for the paint option updates, the rest of the details on both the bikes remain unchanged.

(Also Read: BMW Motorrad to unveil its new electric scooter on July 7)

While the new G 310 R has received Kyanite Blue Metallic with Red rims and Cosmic Black Two colour options, the BMW G 310 GS gets a new 'Triple Black' colour scheme. The previously available '40 Years of GS' has been taken down for the G 310 GS.

Both the bikes received a BS 6-complaint engine in October 2020. Apart from receiving a new cleaner powertrain, the bikes were also given new colours, graphics as well as some prominent styling changes.

At the heart of the motorcycles sit the same 313 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, DOHC powertrain rated to deliver 33 bhp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox that gets a slipper clutch as standard fitment. In addition, the bikes also get a standard ride-by-wire system.

(Also Read: BMW R 1250 GS BS 6 India launch date announced)

Some of the new features of the bikes include a full-LED headlight, LED flashing turn indicators, and LED brake lights. The bikes also get adjustable clutch lever and handbrake levers with four levels of adjustment.

While the existing BMW G 310 R has been priced at ₹ 2.50 lakh, pricing for the G 310 GS starts at ₹ 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the bikes are expected to hit the Indian shores in the next few months. The pricing may remain unchanged