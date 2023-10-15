Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis collection has only 25 units

As the name suggests, the model draws inspiration from solar eclipse
It depicts the interplay of light and darkness depicting how Moon obscures the Sun
The launch coincides with the annular solar eclipse visible in parts of the Western Hemisphere on October 14
The exterior of the model is painted in Lyrical Copper colour
Inserts below the grille and break callipers are adorned by Mandarin hue
The exterior depicts the light cast by a total solar eclipse
A Starlight Headliner with a special animation effect beautifies the cabin
The animation shows a mesmerising sequence of the complete transition of the eclipse
The illuminated fascia of the model is adorned with 1,846 laser-etched stars