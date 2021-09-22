2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid scooter launched: All you need to know

After the new YZF-R15 V4 and the Aerox 155 maxi-scooter, Yamaha Motor India has also announced pricing for its RayZR 125 Hybrid scooter which costs ₹76,830 (ex-showroom).

The new RayZR 125 was officially revealed earlier this year. The scooter has been introduced in three trims - Standard Rear Drum, Standard Disc, and Street Rally.

While the Standard rear drum is the base model starting at ₹76,830 (ex-showroom), the Standard disc costs ₹79,830, and the top-spec Street Rally costs ₹83,830 (ex-showroom).

At the heart of all three variants of the new Yamaha scooter sits the same air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc blue core engine that produces 8.2 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The scooter gets a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system with the added functionality of a Hybrid System.

As per Yamaha, its Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system provides power assist when the scooter accelerates from a stop. After about three seconds from the start, the assisted power by this feature stops. The meter console also displays an alert indication when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is working.

At the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “The launch of the Hybrid version of the new RayZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI has allowed Yamaha to further expand its portfolio of Hybrid scooter offerings in India. After receiving immense response for the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, we are confident about further strengthening our position in the market, with these new offerings."