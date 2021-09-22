2021 Yamaha RayZR 125 Hybrid scooter launched: All you need to know

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
At the heart of all three variants of the new Yamaha scooter sits the same air-cooled, fuel-injected (Fi), 125 cc blue core engine that produces 8.2 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The scooter gets a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system with the added functionality of a Hybrid System.
As per Yamaha, its Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system provides power assist when the scooter accelerates from a stop. After about three seconds from the start, the assisted power by this feature stops. The meter console also displays an alert indication when the Power Assist (Hybrid System) is working.
At the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “The launch of the Hybrid version of the new RayZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI has allowed Yamaha to further expand its portfolio of Hybrid scooter offerings in India. After receiving immense response for the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, we are confident about further strengthening our position in the market, with these new offerings."