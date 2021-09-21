R15-based 2021 Yamaha Aerox 155 maxi-scooter launched in India

Apart from the new YZF-R15 V4.0, Yamaha Motor India has also announced the launch of the new Aerox 155 maxi-scooter in the country. It has been priced from ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The new Aerox 155 scooter will be made available through Yamaha’s Blue Square showrooms by end of September.

It will be available for purchase in two colours Racing Blue & Grey Vermillion. In addition to the standard colours, it will also be available in Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

This model comes based on the same technology as the R15 sports bike. It uses the same engine and platform and is thus claimed to offer a very sporty experience.

At the heart of the new Yamaha Aerox 155 sits a YZF-R15-sourced 155cc VVA engine. This engine delivers 15.36hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 13.9Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. The powertrain comes married to a CVT drivetrain. For reference, the scooter's closest rival Aprilia SXR 160 has just 10.9PS and 11.6Nm of output.

Some of the key feature highlights of the new model include a Single Channel ABS, 14-inch wheels with Wider 140mm rear tyre, Bluetooth Enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect App, 5.8-inch LCD Cluster, LED Headlight / LED Taillight, 24.5 Litre Under-seat storage and external fuel lid.

Commenting on the launch, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “Under the umbrella of ‘The Call of the Blue’ Campaign, Yamaha has launched several exciting products in the Motorcycle and Scooter category. The Aerox 155 is an important addition to this line-up as it has been developed on the lines of Yamaha’s R DNA. The Aerox 155 will provide a new and exciting riding experience with high performance, comfort & convenience to the Indian customers. I am confident that the Aerox 155 will be well accepted by our customers and it will create a new Maxi Sports Scooter segment in India."