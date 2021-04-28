2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec revealed

2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec revealed1 min read . 08:53 PM IST
- The Yamaha Bolt R-Spec has been offered only in one trim level.
- It uses a combination of the 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheel.
- It will be limited only to the Japanese market.
The 2021 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec bike has been revealed for the Japanese market. It has been offered in only one R-Spec trim level. For the record, the 'Bolt' brand was initially introduced back in 2013 for the US market and it also featured the R-Spec variant with reservoir shocks.
The new 2021 model comes with an air-cooled 941 cc v-twin that delivers 54 bhp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The transmission option includes a five-speed unit. The transmission sends power to the rear wheel using a belt final drive.
Some of the key highlights of the R-Spec model include twin reservoir shocks, tubeless tyres, 41 mm telescopic front forks and a dual cradle frame. The Bolt R-Spec tips the scales at 252 kg and comes kitted with front and rear 282 mm petal disc brakes. There is also a dual-channel ABS safety net provided on the bike.
The bike is only available with alloy wheels which come finished with a brushed metallic finish. It uses a combination of the 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheel.
It will be limited only to the Japanese market and will be offered in two colour options, either in Black or a nice-looking Grayish Blue Metallic. It has been priced at 10,45,000 Japanese Yen which converts to ₹ 7 lakh under current exchange rates.
