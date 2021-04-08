Top Sections
Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce and Superveloce S break cover
The standard Superveloce costs 20,700 euro ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.29 lakh), while the S variant starts from 23,600 euro ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.84 lakh).

2021 MV Agusta Superveloce and Superveloce S break cover

1 min read . 02:15 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • Both the new MV Agusta Superveloce and Superveloce S variants differ in terms of features and colour options.
  • The 2021 Superveloce gets a 798 cc, inline three-cylinder engine which is capable of producing 145 bhp of power.

The Italian premium two-wheeler maker MV Agusta has unveiled the newly updated Superveloce middleweight supersports bike. Alongside, the company has also introduced the new Superveloce S variant which is offered with a different colour palette and tubeless tyres.

(Also Read: 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR and Dragster RR break cover)

While the base/standard trim gets two colour options - Pearl Metallic Yellow with Matte Metallic Graphite and Ago Red with Ago Silver, the Superveloce S variant gets a single paint theme – Surreal White with Matte Gold. Apart from new colour, the Superveloce S trim comes with an optional Racing Kit which includes an aftermarket exhaust along with a pillion seat cowl.

Some of the common features on both the models include full-LED lighting and a 5.5-inch colour TFT display which is Bluetooth compatible.

On the mechanical front, the bikes feature the same Euro5-compliant 798cc, inline three-cylinder, 12-valve engine which is capable of producing 145 bhp of maximum power at 13,000 rpm and 88Nm of peak torque at 10,100rpm. The transmission option includes a six-speed gearbox. It also gets a bi-directional quick-shifter which is offered as standard. The engine propels the bike to a top-speed of 240 kmph.

(Also Read: Limited Edition MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine breaks cover: All you need to know)

The hardware kit on both the models is identical. It includes 43mm Marzocchi upside-down forks at the front and a Sachs mono-shock which does duty at the rear. For braking, the bike uses twin 320mm front discs and a single 220mm rear rotor. Both the discs (front and rear) are bitten by Brembo-sourced callipers.

As for the pricing, the standard Superveloce costs 20,700 euro ( 18.29 lakh), while the S variant starts from 23,600 euro ( 20.84 lakh).

