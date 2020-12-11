MV Agusta has revealed the limited-edition Superveloce Alpine motorcycle which come inspired by the Alpine’s A110. This model will be limited to only 110 units worldwide. It has been priced at 36,300 Euro (equivalent to ₹32.55 lakh as per current exchange rated). This special-edition motorcycle is a result of the collaboration between the MV Agusta and Alpine.

On the outside, the new MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine gets Blue/White livery which takes inspiration from the Alpine A110. In addition to a special paint livery, the motorcycle also benefits from Alcantara seats with blue stitching, a leather strap on the fuel tank, and CNC-machined black rims. Also, the bike gets Italian and French flags which signifies the collaboration between MV Agusta and Alpine.

The customers of the limited-run motorcycle will also receive a performance kit comprising Arrow exhaust system (track-only) and control unit with a dedicated map. Moreover, bits like rear seat cover, customised bike cover, and a certificate of origin will also be part of the additional kit.

Some of the components on the motorcycle including chain cover, mudguards, air duct covers, and lower fairing all come made up of carbon fibre. It also benefits from a five-inch TFT display which can be paired with Bluetooth and works with MV Ride App.

In terms of mechanicals, the motorcycle features a 798cc, inline three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This powertrain has been borrowed from the popular F3 800 bike. In Superveloce Alpine the powertrain churns out 145 bhp of maximum power at 13,000 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 10,100rpm.

The output figures see a bump with the racing kit and the max power is recorded at 151bhp at 13,250rpm. The engine comes linked to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch function and a bi-directional quickshifter. The bike can reach up to a top speed of 240 kmph.