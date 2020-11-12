2021 Honda CB125R announced, gets more power and features

2021 Honda CB125R announced, gets more power and features1 min read . 02:39 PM IST
- The refreshed Honda CB125R has gained a slew of new updates including a more powerful engine, new suspension, tweaked cosmetics and features.
Honda has revealed the new 2021 CB125R Neo Sports Café motorcycle. The refreshed model comes with a slew of new updates including a more powerful engine, new suspension, tweaked cosmetics and features.
The bike gets a revised, more powerful 125 cc DOHC, 4V liquid-cooled engine which delivers 14.7 bhp of power. This is an extra 1.6 bhp of peak power against the model it replaces. While this may not be a big jump against the outgoing model, but for a machine which delivers 14-15 bhp, every pony counts.
The bike gets a revised engine work featuring a longer stroke. The bore and stroke now stands at 57.3 x 48.4 mm, against the 58 x 47.2 mm found before. Apart from that, engine's compression ratio has also been rejigged slightly. It has been amped up from 11:1 to 11.3:1. The bike complies to the latest Euro 5 compliance. The engine has also gained a new inlet duct, resonator, and air cleaner connector tube. While the outgoing model featured an underslung exhaust, the new bike gets a dual-chamber muffler.
Another significant update for 2021 includes the set of class-leading 41 mm Showa Big Piston USD forks. These are a claimed first for any 125 cc motorcycle seen till date. The forks now boast a gold anodised finish which make the bike look and feel very premium than it already is.
Apart from these changes, the rest of the setup remains unchanged. For braking, it uses a radially mounted Nissin four-pot caliper at the front end backed by safety net of ABS.