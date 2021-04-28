2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ADV launched in India at 16.90 Lakh

Harley-Davidson India has announced the launch of the much-anticipated Pan America 1250 adventure motorcycle in the country at a price tag starting at ₹16,90,000.

The motorcycle will be made available in two variants. While the base trim has been priced at ₹16,90,000, the higher-spec Pan America 1250 Special will cost ₹19,99,000 (all prices are ex-showroom, India).

Both the variants of the new Pan America 1250 will be differentiated by their equipment and features list. Some of the key standard features available on both the bikes include full-LED lighting, Bluetooth-enabled 6.8-inch colour TFT touchscreen display, and a USB C-type outlet.

The higher-spec Pan America 1250 Special will benefit from an additional kit including premium electronically adjustable semi-active suspension setup, centre stand, heated grips, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), steering damper, and an 'industry-first' Adaptive Ride Height (optional) system.

The Standard trim gets five riding modes to choose from. There are four pre-programmed modes (Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road Plus) and one custom mode which can be set as per the rider's own preference. The Special trim gets two additional modes that are customisable.

In terms of mechanicals, both the bikes will source power from the same 1,252cc, Revolution Max 1250 engine that is capable of producing 150bhp of maximum power at 9,000rpm, backed up by 127Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. The transmission option on the bike includes a six-speed unit.

Some of the key rivals to the bike include the BMW R 1250 GS and the upcoming Ducati Multistrada V4 in the Indian market.