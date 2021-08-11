2021 Ducati XDiavel to be launched in India tomorrow: Price expectation

Ducati will launch the new 2021 XDiavel sports cruiser in the Indian market on August 12th (Thursday). The new XDiavel motorcycle will be compliant with the Euro5/BS 6 emission norms.

The new sports cruiser is already on sale in the select global markets and will finally enter the Indian market after months of its global debut. For the record, the bike first broke cover in November last year.

(Also Read: Range-topping Ducati Streetfighter V4 SP variant to make global debut soon)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 1262cc, L-Twin Testastretta DVT engine that is based on the Diavel 1260's powertrain. This engine is capable of churning out 157.8bhp of maximum power and 127.4Nm of peak torque.

Some of the key features of the bike include a 3.5-inch TFT display and Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that enables electronic functions such as Traction Control System (TCS), multiple riding modes, Cornering ABS, Cruise Control, and Launch Control.

Some of the key traits of the XDiavel include its laid-back ergonomics, sweptback handlebar, cruiser-like styling with a large fuel tank and forward-set control.

The new Euro 5-compliant XDiavel is featured in new Dark and Black Star variants. The former is the base variant while the latter is the top-spec trim. The XDiavel Dark sports a matte black format. All the components on the motorcycle such as wheels, frame and forks all come dipped in black.

The higher-spec XDiavel Black Star gets a very intimidating sports car-inspired gray and matte black colour scheme boasting red highlights. It also gets a forged and machined alloy wheels, suede seat fabric and Brembo M50 calipers. It weighs 247 kg.

There is no official confirmation as to which variants of the new XDiavel will be offered in the Indian market.

Price Expectation:

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel is expected to go on sale in India somewhere in the bracket of ₹16 lakh - 19 lakh (ex-showroom).