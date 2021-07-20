2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 to launch in India this week

2021 Ducati Multisrada V4 adventure motorcycle is all set to enter the Indian markets later this week. The two-wheeler manufacturer will launch the latest version of the Multistrada V4 on July 22 and will be placed as the new flagship adventure motorcycle in the company's Indian lineup..

Last week, Ducati has already opened pre-bookings for the 2021 Multistrada V4 adventure motorcycle for an amount of ₹1 lakh. Deliveries of the new Multistrada V4 will begin soon after the launch and the bike will also be available across all the Ducati dealerships for display. Test rides of the new motorcycle will also begin shortly after it goes on sale. The company has indicated that the motorcycle will be available in limited numbers.

Ducati said that the new Multistrada V4 will features the best of Ducati’s technology, with the world’s first front and rear radar assistance, advanced digital dashboard, blind spot detection and more.

2021 Ducati Multisrada V4 will be powered by the V4 Granturismo engine, only the third Ducati bike to have it besides the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4. The liquid-cooled V4 engine is capable of churning out 168 bhp of power at 10,500 rpm and 125 Nm of peak peak torque at 8,750 rpm.

The 2021 Multistrada V4 will be an all-new motorcycle from the ground up in terms of both capability and technology prowess. It is going to be the world's first production bike with the front and rear rider assistance radar-system. It gets the next generation Ducati Connect mirroring system to keep the rider engaged.

The new Multistrada V4 is expected to get carbon fibre front fender and titanium silencer along with monocoque chassis, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.