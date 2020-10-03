2020 BMW G 310 GS revealed ahead of October 8 launch

BMW Motorrad India is gearing up for the launch of the new 2020 G 310 GS on October 8. Along with the updated adventure offering, BMW will also announce prices of the new G 310 R on the same day.

The 2020 G 310 GS has been officially revealed ahead of launch in its full glory. With the latest update, the motorcycle will receive new features, technology and most importantly a BS 6-compliant engine. It was also spotted amidst road testing a few days back.

The bike will be updated with a full-LED lighting setup for the headlamp, tail lamp and turn indicators, which make it look more modern and fresh. The overall styling will be revised with slightly tweaked headlamps, different fuel tank extensions, and slightly revised lights at the rear end. Moreover, there will also be new ‘Rallye’ paint scheme featuring blue and black shades with red highlights and a red-dipped trellis frame. The bike will also be available in Plain Polar White and a ‘40 Years GS’ Edition colours.

The upcoming G 310 GS will feature ride-by-wire throttle but a full TFT screen will be a major miss. The latter is found on some of its direct rivals such as the KTM 390 Adventure.

As for the mechanicals, the bike will feature a revised 312 cc single cylinder engine delivering 34 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be married to a six-speed gearbox along with assist and slipper clutch technology.

BMW Motorrad has hinted in the past that the pricing will be 'aggressive' this time around.