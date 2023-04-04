GT Drive Pro low-speed e-scooter first ride review: Can it be used daily?

Electric two-wheelers make a lot of sense for people who only do daily commutes or only need vehicles for daily chores. This is where even low-speed scooters can do a pretty good job. One such electric scooter company is GT Force. They have several models in their line-up and I got to ride their GT Drive Pro slow-speed electric scooter for a couple of days and here are my thoughts on it.

GT Drive Pro: Looks

GT Force has done a good job when it comes to the design of the electric scooter. It is one of the better-looking ones out there when compared to the slow-speed electric scooters that we get to see on the roads. The main highlight of the design is the LED Daytime Running Lamp which needs to be turned on. However, the issue is that it is not very visible in broad daylight. There is nothing that stands out in terms of design which means it will also not offend anyone nor it will gather attention on the road.

GT Drive Pro: Features

A look at the instrument cluster of GT Drive Pro.

In terms of features, the GT Drive Pro is equipped with a LED headlamp, remote key, alarm, glovebox, LED Daytime Running Lamp and a digital instrument cluster. For some reason, the low beam on the scooter was the high beam and vice versa so the high beam of the scooter always stayed on. A nice addition from the manufacturer would have been a side stand cut-off feature. The digital instrument cluster shows riding modes, battery level, speed, voltage and an odometer. What is a nice touch is that the ignition keyhole can also be used to open the seat.

GT Drive Pro: Ride and handling

The scooter's suspension setup is set on the firmer side so you'll have to slow down for all the speed breakers. The setup does feel good till you are riding on good roads but as soon as you hit a bad patch, the front starts bottoming out. However, the firmer suspension setup does help in the way the scooter handles.

GT Drive Pro: Performance

Apart from the headlamp and Daytime Running Lamp, there is no LED lighting on offer.

The scooter does feel peppy when getting off the line. However, as soon as any of the brakes are engaged, the scooter cuts off the power. So, it could be a bit of an issue when riding the scooter through traffic where the person needs to constantly modulate the throttle. The scooter comes with four riding modes, they are simply named 1,2,3 and 4. The only major difference between all four riding modes if of the top speed. In the first, the scooter hits 12 kmph, in the second the speed is increased to 16 kmph, in the third the top speed is 20 kmph and in the fourth riding mode the scooter hits 22 kmph. Having said that, it is important to note that there is a significant amount of speedo error. In reality, the scooter can hit a top speed of 44-45 kmph.

GT Drive Pro: Brakes

Braking duties on the GT Drive Pro are done by a disc in the front and a drum at the rear. The brakes have a good bite but go a bit hard on them and the tyres jam. Also, the brakes started to make a sound by the time I had to return the scooter.

GT Drive Pro: Battery and range

GT Drive is offering the Drive Pro with lead acid and a lithium-ion battery pack. The manufacturer claims a riding range of 55-60 km for lead acid battery and 60-65 km for the lithium-ion battery pack. The charging time is of 7-8 hours and 4-5 hours depending on whether the customer opts for the lead acid or lithium-ion battery respectively.

GT Drive Pro: A lot of niggles

While it is a good thing, that the manufacturer has provided a shutter for the key, the issue is that it cannot stay locked so anyone can simply walk up to the scooter and open the shutter. Speaking of the key, while it can be used to open the under-seat storage, the seat's hinge itself is very flimsy and it takes quite a bit of effort to close the seat.

The seat hinge is very flimsy and difficult to shut.

The battery level would often dip while accelerating and the odometer was also not functioning correctly. There are panel gaps in some places and the headlamp assembly rattles when going over bad roads. The length of the charger is also quite short which means the person needs to find a socket that is close to the parking. Moreover, the scooter also lacks build quality.

GT Drive Pro: Verdict

The lead acid battery version of the GT Drive Pro is priced at ₹47,370 whereas the Lithium-ion version costs ₹63,641. Both prices are ex-showroom. The scooter can serve as a scooter that one can use daily for doing his or her small commutes but yes there are quite a bit of issues that the company can work on and improve the product.

