In Pics: Kia EV9 SUV concept unveiled with suicide doors, 482 km range 6 Photos . Updated: 18 Nov 2021, 01:13 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6In the wake of the recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 7 concept, Kia has rolled out its equivalent - EV9 concept as a midsize three-row electric SUV. 2/6The Kia EV9 gets a low-poly body, rear suicide doors, and wild interiors that make it quite a radical offering. It sports almost the same size as the existing Kia Telluride SUV. 3/6The Kia EV9 comes with a huge centrally placed front screen. It is a 27-incher unit that is fixed to the dash, also other highlights of the EV9 include its uniquely configurable interior. 4/6The first and third rows on the EV9 can pivot 180 degrees, while the second row can fold flat to form a table. This format allows the cabin to transform into a lounge-like space and the cabin is also naturally lit by the panoramic glass roof. 5/6There is also a third row on the EV9 that can be turned to face rearward. It can also be used to sit with the tailgate popped. 6/6The official public debut of the car will take place at the LA Auto Show, where it will be up for display until November 28th this year.