HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HomeAutoPhotos
In Pics: 2023 Ktm 1290 Super Adventure R Unveiled Globally
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally
2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R: The off-roader will not be launched in India because as of now, KTM India does not have a motorcycle in the middle-weight segment. The most powerful adventure tourer that they currently sell is the 390 Adventure.
By:
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
22 Dec 2022, 13:59 PM