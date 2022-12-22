Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: 2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R unveiled globally

2023 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R: The off-roader will not be launched in India because as of now, KTM India does not have a motorcycle in the middle-weight segment. The most powerful adventure tourer that they currently sell is the 390 Adventure.
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Dec 2022, 13:59 PM
1/12 KTM has unveiled the 2023 iteration of 1290 Super Adventure R. It is the off-road version of the 1290 Super Adventure S. 
2/12 The 1290 Super Adventure R has been unveiled globally. It will not come to the Indian market any time soon. 
3/12 1290 Super Adventure R is now available in a new white colorway and a distinct orange frame. The motorcycle retains its design. 

4/12 There is a 7-inch TFT screen that now runs on a new user interface that should make it easier to navigate through the menus.
5/12 1290 Super Adventure R also comes with Turn-by-Turn+ and KTMConnect App support. 
6/12 There are also different ride modes, adjustable and customizable ABS settings, illuminated switches, adjustable windshields, LED lighting, a remote key system and much more.
7/12 In terms of safety features, there is traction control, stability control and an optional tyre pressure monitoring system.
8/12 The LC8 engine has been retained but it is now 1.6 kg lighter than before.
9/12 The engine puts out 157 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. KTM is also offering a quickshifter as an optional accessory.
10/12 The motorcycle runs on aluminum spoked wheels that are wrapped in Bridgestone AX41 tyres.
11/12 ChroMo stainless steel light chassis weighs just 10 kg and is sculpted for cornering stability and for proving more feel under acceleration.
12/12 Suspension duties are performed by WP XPLOR and there are several PowerParts available through KTM.
First Published Date: 22 Dec 2022, 13:59 PM IST
TAGS: KTM 1290 Super Adventure R off roader adventure tourer
