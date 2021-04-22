Top Sections
2021 Polo facelift exterior and interior get several upgrades

10 Photos . Updated: 22 Apr 2021, 10:06 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • 2021 Volkswagen Polo facelift was unveiled on April 21.

1/10Volkswagen has taken the covers off the facelift version of 2021 Polo hatchback.
2/10The 2021 Polo has received restyled bumper, boot lid, new LED headlights and tail light clusters.
3/10The LED headlights, which come standard, can also be equipped with the IQ.LIGHT matrix.
4/10The alloy wheels are also updated with new designs, and are now offered in options ranging from 15 to 17 inches.
5/10An R-Line variant of the Polo will get 16-inch wheels as standard. It will also get the new IQ. Light matrix LED headlights as standard.
6/10At the rear, the 2021 Volkswagen Polo receives LED headlights with a three-dimensional effect.
7/10The cabin of the Polo 2021 features a new 8-inch Digital Cockpit that comes standard, with an option of a bigger 10.25-inch screen in the top-spec trim.
8/10The infotainment system has also been upgraded with a 6.5, 8 or 9.2-inch touchscreen system. It will also offer We Connect and We Connect Plus services, as well as a wireless link with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
9/10The multifunction steering wheel also has a new design. It looks similar to the one found in a Volkswagen Golf.
10/10The 2021 Volkswagen Polo will continue to be powered by a 1.0-litre three cylinder MPI naturally aspirated engine and two 1.0-litre TSI turbo engines with optional seven-speed DSG gearbox.
