Check out this hands-free personal mobility concept from Honda

As a part of its Japan Mobility Show display, Honda Motor has showcased some vehicles and concepts that give a sneap peak into the future of mobility. One such innovative concept is the UNI-ONE, which is a hands-free personal mobility device, designed especially for those with mobility disabilities. It can be steered by using just body weight while sitting and thus allows one to perform certain tasks while moving.

Another unique feature of this mobility concept is that it can change its height. It takes a ‘low position’ for more stability while the user is getting on to the vehicle, and shifts to the ‘high position’ once the user is seated and moving, so that the user will have an eye level close to that of people who are standing. This enables the user to carry out natural communications while moving as well as perform tasks with hands.

The Honda UNI-ONE features two drive wheels a and an advanced control technology to prevent the device from tipping over. Apart from using the body weight, the vehicle can even be steered using the joystick when in low position. In fact, the vehicle is designed in such as way that it can be used not just by people with disabilities and elderly but also those who are not physically impaired.

The system used in the UNI-ONE makes use of posture sensors to detect the user's natural postural movements. The data regarding inclination angle and angular velocity is used to estimate the user's intentions, such as whether s/he wants to stay in place, or move and at what speed. Based on the results of the estimate, the vehicle applies feedback control to achieve natural behavior.

Further, Honda's original wheel mechanism enables highly responsive movement in all directions, to achieve smooth functioning.

