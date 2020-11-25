In order to test the viability of the Yamuna Expressway as an e-corridor for public electric vehicle (EV) transit, a trial run of battery-powered vehicles was flagged off from Delhi's India Gate to Agra on Wednesday morning.

The main objective of the trial run was to focus on the charging infrastructure and roadside-assistance service along the Yamuna Expressway which has significantly brought down traveling time between Delhi and Agra, and is a popular route option among tourists.

Among the EVs participating in the trial run was the ZS EV from MG Motor which was launched earlier this year. Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, said it was a proud moment for MG to participate in the trial run. "We are proud to participate in the first-ever tech trial run from Delhi to Agra with the ZS EV. With its commendable range of 340 kilometers on a single charge, vehicles such as ZS EV are ideal for Delhi-Agra commutes," he said. "We would like to thank #NHforEV2020 for bringing together senior government leaders, EV players, and local supply chain stakeholders to nurture and build the EV ecosystem in India."

India is looking at ramping up its infrastructure for supporting EVs here and while a lot of focus presently is on installing charging stations in big cities, the need for more and more highways to provide support facilities is also being felt in order to calm range-related anxieties.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road, Transport and Highways, recently outlined how the central government plans to have one EV charging station for every 69,000 fuel pumps in the country. "Battery charging ecosystem is very important...government is planning set up at least one electric vehicle charging kiosk at around 69 thousand petrol pumps across the country to induce people to go for electric mobility," the minister was quoted as saying. (Full report here)

Gadkari had also suggested that EV manufacturers should keep cost of electric vehicles down to attract more buyers and forfeit profit for the time being to 'reap the benefits later.'