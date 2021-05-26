Yamaha 'Tracer' nameplate trademarked for India: What it means

Yamaha Motor India might be eyeing some fresh action in the premium motorcycle segment as the YZF-R1 maker has now filed for a new trademark under the name - Tracer.

For the uninitiated, Yamaha sells a range of bikes under the Tracer nameplate globally. This range comprises big displacement sport-touring models which are fairly popular among motorcyclists traveling long distances.

The Yamaha Tracer lineup includes Tracer 700, Tracer 9 and Tracer 9 GT. These bikes are sold in the international markets. The middleweight Tracer 700 features a 689 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that is capable of generating 74 bhp and 68 Nm of peak power. Similarly the higher displacement models Tracer 9 and Tracer 9 GT source power from an 890 cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that makes 117 bhp of power along with 93 Nm of peak torque. The transmission options on both bikes include a 6-speed unit but these models are distinguished based on different features and body kit, apart from mechanicals.

As far as the Indian market is concerned, there are no concrete details if Yamaha will introduce the same lineup or any specific model from the Tracer family. Also, chances are that a new smaller displacement model might be under development since there is a high demand for entry-level adventure and sport-touring models in India.

As far as the company's immediate plans go, there is a new FZ-X model in the pipeline. The same was also spotted amidst a commercial shoot recently.