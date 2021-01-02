Yamaha Motor India records growth of 33% in December

Yamaha Motor India group of companies on Friday announced that the sales have grown by 33% at 39,224 units in the month of December 2020. The firm previously sold 29,486 units in the corresponding month of 2019.

Yamaha said that it has recorded an upsurge in sales volumes consecutively over the past 6 months, soon after the lockdown was eased in the country.

(Also Read: KTM 125 Duke vs Yamaha MT 15: Price Comparison)

The firm recorded 4.3% growth in July 2020 (against July 2019), 14.8% growth in August 2020 (against August 2019), 17% growth in September 2020 (against September 2019), 31% growth in October 2020 (against October 2019), and 35% growth in November 2020 (against November 2019).

"The company expects overall demand to grow in 2021 owing to a varied demand of personal mobility," Yamaha noted in a press note sent recently.

Yamaha has also recently filed a registration for the FZ-X name. The new trademark suggests that the firm might be planning a new model in its famous FZ lineup.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Yamaha MT-15, bike makers go big on customization)

A filing document that has surfaced recently suggests that the firm applied for the name registration on November 5, 2020. (More information here)