With EVs in focus, NHAI ties up with EESL to set up EV charging network in India

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Power have stepped up efforts to improve EV infrastructure across the country. The Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a venture under the power ministry, has tied up with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that will focus on installing EV charging stations.

The MoU, signed on Friday, aims to reduce dependence on fossil fuel, reduce emissions and achieve sustainable development all across toll plazas, highway lighting and other NHAI establishments.

"NHAI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EESL... to establish various clean energy and energy efficiency interventions at NHAI establishments and structures," NHAI said in a statement.

As part of the MoU, EESL will set up EV charging infrastructure works at toll plazas and buildings, and provisioning of electric vehicles to NHAI.

Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairperson of EESL Group of Companies, said that energy demand is increasing rapidly and India is powering ahead to a sustainability-driven future by adopting energy efficiency initiatives. Availability of adequate charging infrastructure is one of the key requirements for further accelerating EV adoption in India, he added.

Rajat Kumar Sud, Managing Director of EESL, said that setting up various charging stations at highways will boost the interest of public commuting from one city to another, enabling a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution.

With the increasing penetration of EVs, the local emission of pollutants is also expected to drop, leading to cleaner air, which will provide several health benefits to the public.