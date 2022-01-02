Ola Electric is looking at creating an electric eco-system in the country. (Ola)

Will Ola Electric turn attention to battery-powered cycles? “Maybe we will”

1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Ola Electric offers the S1 electric scooter at present and has already confirmed plans of electric motorcycle and even an electric car. But will a battery-powered cycle also come your way?

Share Via Read Full Story

While the entire focus at Ola Electric at present is to scale up and deliver on the promised timelines, crucial because the company is following a direct-to-home model, Aggarwal has already confirmed the large plans are to also have electric motorcycles and even an electric car from the Ola stable.

Critics argue that Ola Electric is going too big, too soon. Its massive facility in Tamil Nadu is still under phase-wise construction and a direct-to-home sales and service model has its own sets of challenges. The company has been under some degree of social media fire from people at large who placed orders for their respective Ola e-scooter units but complained of delivery delays. Some have now complained of quality issues.

But Ola Electric continues to put up a brave face and has said delivery timelines are being enhanced constantly.

Share Via