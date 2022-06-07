HT Auto
Home Auto News Why Steal Cars When Parts Will Fetch More? Gta On The Rise Amid Chip Shortage

Why steal cars when parts will fetch more? GTA on the rise amid chip shortage

Grand Theft Auto or GTA is taking on a more specific role of targeting key vehicle components that are fetching a higher price in the black market than ever before.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2022, 12:10 PM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

The global shortage in automotive parts, primarily semiconductor chip, has given impetus to car thieves in many countries to up their nefarious activities. And while selling stolen cars can be a big bother, stripped components are fetching a far higher price in the black market than these ever did before. Needless to say, law enforcement departments are struggling to keep track of such crimes.

The global shortage in crucial components has led to manufacturing and supply-side issues in many markets. The waiting time for new cars is often into months at the very least and up to two years in some instances. The prices of pre-owned vehicles has also increased in many countries as a result of people unwilling to wait long periods. But what about existing vehicles in global roads?

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Take the case of the UK for instance. Police officials in many parts of the country have reported a rise in car thefts where the accused make off with components instead of the entire vehicle. “People will work through the night in industrial areas, and sometimes these vehicles have been stripped in a matter of hours. The parts are then being sold and the shells waiting for scrap," Superindent Jim Munro of West Midlands Police was quoted as saying in a report in The Sun. "We’ve seen issues around microchips, but also particular vehicle parts that have been troublesome for people to get hold of. Some of those parts are being sold for quite high prices due to the demand."

While number plates remain the most common of vehicle parts stolen, catalytic converters that check exhaust emissions on a car is one of the most expensive component being targeted. The presence of key metals in catalytic converters and the fact that it would only take a few minutes to strip a vehicle of it makes these highly desirable for those with criminal intentions.

As such, vehicle owners are being increasingly asked to remain vigilant and keep their cars parked in well-lit areas and preferably under CCTV feed.

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2022, 12:10 PM IST
TAGS: Car theft Semiconductor chip shortage
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens
File photo: Sony Vision-S 02 (L), an SUV prototype vehicle, and the Vision-S 01 sedan concept (R) are on display during a Sony media event for CES 2022.
Honda, Sony may join forces to have new EV venture: Report
Jaguar Land Rover's vehicles at Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee Pagenat.
First-ever Land Rover, rare Jaguars join Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee parade
Porsche 911 art cars are limited to a production number of 911 units.
Porsche 911 wireframe sculpture is a life-sized true example of automotive art
File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
The latest Scorpio-N from Mahindra is completely overhauled in terms of its exterior design language and gets LED head light units, LED DRLs, a reworked front grille, more pronounced bumper and a reworked alloy design.
Mahindra Scorpio-N interior: SUV to offer best-in-class high commanding seats
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kia will launch the EV6 electric crossover in India on June 2.
Kia EV6 to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations
Kawasaki has updated its 450 Twins for 2022 with a cleaner engine. 
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 launched with new updates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV to be locally assembled, launch later this year
Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV to be locally assembled, launch later this year
Honda files design patent for U-go electric scooter in India
Honda files design patent for U-go electric scooter in India
Why steal cars when parts will fetch more? GTA on the rise amid chip shortage
Why steal cars when parts will fetch more? GTA on the rise amid chip shortage
Ola Electric to officially launch Move OS2 software update on June 18
Ola Electric to officially launch Move OS2 software update on June 18
Lamborghini to debut Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, the most powerful in family
Lamborghini to debut Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, the most powerful in family

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city