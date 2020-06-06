What Anand Mahindra said about MS Dhoni adding Mahindra Swaraj tractor to garage

Anand Mahindra is known on Twitter for his humour-laced messages that often strike a chord with his 7.8 million followers on the micro-blogging site. On Saturday, he tweeted a message which was a response to Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently getting himself a Mahindra Swaraj tractor.

The Indian cricketer, known for his swanky garage filled with exotic cars and stylish bikes, recently added a Swaraj 963 FE to the list of vehicles he owns. A video of him driving the tractor at his seven-acre farmhouse quickly became viral.

Mahindra also took note of Dhoni's most-recent buy and had a bright message praising his choice. "I’ve always thought the man is a good decision-maker with the perfect sense of judgment..," he wrote.

It was also a smart way of perhaps patting his own back because the Swaraj 963 FE bought by Dhoni is one of the flagship models for Swaraj Tractors which is owned by Mahindra and Mahindra. It is powered by a 3478cc three-cylinder 4-stroke diesel engine and can produce 44.74-48.47 kW (60-65 hp) of power. It also has power steering and a digital instrument cluster.

And while it may be a capable equipment on the farm, the tractor drove into spotlight because Dhoni, usually behind the wheels of a car or riding a bike, was seen driving it with another man sitting by his side.

It is not just Mahindra who responded to Dhoni buying a Swaraj tractor. The company's Executive Director for auto and farm sector, Rajesh Jejurikar, had also taken to Twitter to thank the cricketer for his purchase.

The video above was tweeted by Dhoni's IPL team Chennai Super Kings.