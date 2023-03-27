Watch this three-year-old pull off donuts on a Ferrari like a pro

Three-year-old kids, usually, are learning to talk, eat on their own, draw and colour, among other things but all kids are not created equal. Some preschoolers happen to be prodigies since beginning and one such prodigy is the three-year-old Zayn Sofuoglu from Turkey who can pull off donuts on a Ferrari like a pro. In a latest video posted on his Instagram handle, Sofuoglu can be seen impressing everyone with his skills.

Tucked into his Cybex baby seat placed on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale's brown leather carbon-backed sports seat, Sofuoglu can be seen pushing his right foot down on the specially extended accelerator pedal, putting the Ferrari on a spin and whipping up a thick ball of tyre smoke.

Ripping donuts could seem a whole lot easier than trying to hold a fourth gear drift for 10 seconds along a mountain road, but many adults wouldn’t be able to handle the Ferrari's 986 hp and would have stuffed the V8 supercar into the tyre wall before it had even completed a single donut.

So what's it with Sofuoglu that he manages to do it all so smoothly at just three? Could be in his genes as he is the son of former motorcycle racer Kenan Sofuoglu with five world championships under his belt.

The three-year-old's Instagram account is full of various crazy stunts such as riding multiple road and dirt motorcycles like a massive six-cylinder Honda Goldwing, jumping an off-road buggy, riding a quad-bike on two wheels and making waves in a 296 hp (300 PS) Kawasaki jetski. He has already garnered over one million followers on his social media account.

One might feel horrified when looking at this three-year-old's Instagram account full of such antics and might accuse his parents of being irresponsible but the some might even get really impressed by the skills of this little boy.

