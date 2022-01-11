Watch: This Tesla Model Y does a real-life moose test to avoid a crash

A video of a Tesla Model Y electric vehicle has surfaced on the internet that shows the electric car narrowly escaping a crash with another car that carelessly appeared at the wrong side of the side. The video has been shared on Twitter and it has been named as the moose test of real-world as one might rightly say so.

The incident took place in China.

The video on the microblogging website shows that the Tesla EV was travelling steadily when suddenly a white SUV from the opposite side gets into theother side inching too close to the electric vehicle. One can see the Tesla Model Y instantaneously taking a right turn and avoiding what could have turned into a serious accident. The one who posted the video also wrote that speed from zero to 96 kmph matters. However, it is not known if the driver took the speed up to that level.

Many retweeted the video and posted varied comments saying that the user's driving skills saved the day. One also posted a clipping of the Tesla Model Y undergoing a moose test showing the EV's ability to manoeuvre smoothly.

Tesla is steadily moving towards becoming a dominant player in the EV market. Tesla Model 3 EV is the best-selling electric car in many markets where it is sold. A recent report also stated that the electric vehicle also gave a solid competition to internal combustion engine vehicles in the UK.

Tesla Model 3 took the second spot in sales after Vauxhall Corsa last year. Tesla also went ahead to deliver almost one million electric vehicles last year, improving its own set target by 50 per cent. The EV company delivered about 936,000 EVs in all of last year which is nearly twice it did in 2020.