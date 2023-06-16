HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: This Luxury Bus Is A Mansion On Wheels, Complete With One Car Parking

Watch: This luxury bus is a mansion on wheels, complete with one-car parking

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2023, 12:06 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

It may be one of the costliest buses anywhere in the world but a luxury bus manufactured by a Hungary-based company called Dembell is nothing short of a mansion on wheels that provides a unique and opulent experience to everyone inside.

Who needs a house when a motor home can be as luxurious as this opulent bus?
Who needs a house when a motor home can be as luxurious as this opulent bus?

A video posted on Youtube by estate agent Enes Yilmazer has gained a lot of attention and showcases this 39.4 feet-long ‘property’ that would be the envy of neighbours wherever it is parked. It has a mammoth 530 hp on offer and claims to have a mileage of around five kmpl. But these are just subsidiary highlights because here is a monster mobile that promises much more beyond the drive itself.

The luxury bus has been kitted and modified to accommodate a spacious living room with modern furniture and with ceramic finishing. There are massage chairs to unwind on as well. Then there is a fully-functional kitchen that fits in an induction cooker, an oven, a wine fridge and a dishwasher. Once the food is served and consumed, toilet breaks can happen in comfort too with a heated seat, full-sized sink and retractable rail to hand clothes. And do not for once forget the sleeping room which easily gobbles up a double bed.

Room for two in the sleeping quarters is not just adequate, it is plush.
Room for two in the sleeping quarters is not just adequate, it is plush.
Room for two in the sleeping quarters is not just adequate, it is plush.
Room for two in the sleeping quarters is not just adequate, it is plush.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
₹10Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹9.99Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹7.46Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹19.13Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023] (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta [2020-2023]
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹16.26Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

There are large windows all around the bus but for privacy and to keep the harsh rays out, there are retractable blinds. And there is also a retractable staircase inside the mammoth vehicle.

But the most unique highlight which may also be the most amazing is a parking space in the underbelly of the bus, large enough to fit in a Mercedes 280SL Pagoda. If the owner chooses to park an electric car, there are points to power its battery as well.

Motor homes that offer opulence tend to be a very costly affair but are also gaining popularity among the rich and famous. But this particular model is likely to stand out from the niche crowd owing to its space, comfort, features and yes, even its price tag - 1.5 million British Pounds.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2023, 12:06 PM IST
TAGS: Motorhome
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
Portronics Clamp M2 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city